U.S. military imposes curfew on Okinawa

The U.S. military in Okinawa is imposing a 48-hour pause in operations, a ban on leaving bases and a curfew after a Marine was arrested on suspicion of murdering a local woman. The measures begin Wednesday afternoon and will last until Friday afternoon.

During this period, service members will not be able to leave bases, and alcohol consumption will be prohibited both on and off military sites. Commanders will conduct training on discipline, leisure rules, alcohol use, Okinawan culture and the responsibilities of U.S. service members to the local community.

After the 48-hour pause, a 30-day reflection period begins. It includes a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. All service members must be on base or in their off-base housing. Military authorities will also review current off-base conduct rules.

Marine detained on suspicion of murder

The measures were introduced after the arrest of 20-year-old Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Futenma Air Base. Okinawa Prefectural Police detained him on suspicion of murdering and robbing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in Naha, the prefectural capital.

According to police, the woman was found dead in her hotel room, and preliminary information indicates that she was strangled. CCTV footage captured a man entering the hotel with her and later leaving alone. Ballard was arrested after a police officer spotted him in an entertainment area in Okinawa City. The victim's wallet and backpack were taken from him, according to Japanese authorities. Ballard denies the charges, according to Japanese media.

The case is being investigated by Japanese authorities because the suspect was off-duty and was being held off a military base. Japanese prosecutors must decide whether to press formal charges. If convicted of robbery-murder, Japanese law provides for life imprisonment or the death penalty, CBS News reported.

Japan requests U.S. assistance

The Japanese government has lodged an official protest with the United States and requested full cooperation in the investigation. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described the case as an “extremely serious crime“ and urged strict discipline among U.S. service members.

Okinawa Governor Genda Koja said the killing had sent a "tremendous shock" to residents who live near U.S. bases. Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, commander of the Third Marine Expeditionary Force, said: "Every service member needs to understand that personal behavior has consequences."

Nearly 30,000 U.S. service members are stationed on Okinawa. According to local police data, the number of crimes involving American service members reached 101 last year, compared to about 40 in 2020. The new case has once again heightened tensions over the American military presence on the island.

Sources: apnews.com, militarytimes.com, cbsnews.com