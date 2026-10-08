Péter Magyar pleads not guilty in phone case

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar was questioned as a suspect in a case involving the alleged theft of a mobile phone. The questioning was conducted on October 7 by the Central Chief Investigative Prosecutor's Office after parliament lifted his parliamentary immunity.

“I made a brief statement and did not admit to committing the crime I am accused of“, Magyar said after the questioning. The Hungarian prosecutor's office said he had not admitted to the act and had presented a substantial defense in the case. Further details about the content of the testimony have not been disclosed.

The case concerns an incident from June 2024.

The investigation concerns an incident from June 21, 2024, in a nightclub in Budapest. According to the prosecutor's office, Magyar took the phone of a man who was filming him, and then threw the device into the Danube. Its value is estimated at around 275 euros.

These are allegations of the investigation, and the prime minister's guilt has not been established with a final verdict. Magyar himself presents the case as a provocation organized by representatives of the previous government.

Parliament lifted his immunity

On September 22, the prosecutor's office requested the lifting of the immunity of Magyar, who is also a member of parliament. The Hungarian parliament approved the request on September 28. The prime minister himself previously stated that he was ready to give up his defense and cooperate with the investigation.

With the lifting of immunity, the prosecutor's office was able to carry out procedural actions in the case. According to the aforementioned text of the Hungarian Penal Code, such a crime is punishable by a fine, community service or imprisonment for up to two years.

The prosecutor's office has not announced what the next steps will be and when the investigation will be completed. So far, it has only been confirmed that Magyar has been questioned and has denied having committed the crime.

Sources: index.hu, apnews.com