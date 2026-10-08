The Prosecutor's Office has requested that the former executive director of ViK – Burgas, Tsvetan Mirchev, be returned to custody. The request was filed due to new evidence, according to the prosecution, that Mirchev influenced a witness in the case of an organized crime group in the water supply company.

Mirchev is currently under house arrest. This preventive measure was imposed on him by the Burgas District Court, and the State Prosecution is demanding that it be replaced with the most severe measure – detention in custody.

The charge against the former director

Mirchev is accused of participating in an organized criminal group, which, according to the prosecutor's office, operated from February 2024 to mid-July 2026.

According to the indictment, the group was created for a profit-making purpose and is related to committing crimes in office, trading in influence and coercion. The allegations are part of the pre-trial proceedings and do not constitute guilt established by a final verdict.

The court will consider the request on October 9

The Burgas District Court will consider the request to change the measure on October 9, 2026. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Pending the court's ruling, Mirchev remains under house arrest. The magistrates are yet to assess whether the new data provided by the prosecution justifies his return to pre-trial detention.

Sources: bntnews.bg