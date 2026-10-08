Over a kilogram of fentanyl found in a warehouse in Varna

About a kilogram of fentanyl was found in a rented warehouse in Varna, and a 49-year-old man was detained during the police operation. He was found near the premises immediately after the preparation of the drug for subsequent distribution, the Varna Regional Department of Internal Affairs and Communications announced.

The fentanyl was distributed in packages. A press and electronic scales were also found during the search. According to the police, the man is suspected of supplying dealers who distributed the drug on the street level.

“The detainee supplies dealers on the street level - he makes cuts, presses them and that's how they are distributed down the chain“, explained Anastas Yanev, head of the “Narcotics“ sector at the ODMVR-Varna, quoted by Radio Varna.

According to police data, the man was monitored for several months. BNT reports that about 10,000 doses could be made from the quantity found. Radio Varna indicates a value between 25,000 and 40,000 euros, while BNT reports over 40,000 euros. These estimates differ and are not presented as a final expert opinion.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the materials have been reported to the prosecutor's office. The published data does not include any announcement of charges being filed or a specific measure of restraint for the detainee.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg