Weapons were found during a search of a building in the Plovdiv district “Gagarin“, where the sister of the accused Slavcho Megerov – Megera lives. The search was carried out in connection with the investigation into the murder of a businessman in Plovdiv. At the moment, there is no official confirmation that the weapon found was used in the crime.

The information about the find was reported by TrafficNews, with the media specifying that initially there was no official data on the type of weapon and its connection to the murder. According to the publication, there was a heavy police presence in the building on Monday and Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed to journalists in the National Assembly that the weapon used in the murder has not yet been found. He announced that investigators have found other weapons that they link to Megerov and are checking for a possible connection to other crimes.

“A huge amount of evidence has been collected that undoubtedly points to who the person who committed this act is“, Demerdzhiev said.

Megerov is accused of the premeditated murder committed on September 30 in Plovdiv. The city's district court remanded him in custody with the most severe measure of detention. The decision is not final, and his defense has already appealed it.

The Court of Appeal – Plovdiv is due to consider the complaint on October 13. In the meantime, the weapons found are to be subjected to expert examinations to establish their origin and whether they are related to specific crimes.

Sources: trafficnews.bg, marica.bg, eurocom.bg