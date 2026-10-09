Two Ukrainians accused of espionage remain in custody

Two Ukrainian citizens accused of espionage in Bulgaria remain permanently in custody. The Sofia City Court has determined the most severe measure of detention for Oleksiy Timofeev and Roman Zozulya. The decision is dated April 23, 2026, is not final and can be appealed to a higher instance.

According to the court panel in the case, there is sufficient evidence linking the two to the crime for which they are accused. The court also pointed out the risk that they would abscond or commit another crime due to the gravity of the accusation.

The arrest took place in January

„There is sufficient evidence that the two men committed the act they are accused of“, is stated in the reasons quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

The two were arrested on January 12, 2026, near a military site in Bulgaria. The case became public knowledge on March 10, when the Sofia City Court considered their detention measures. Due to the availability of classified information, the hearings were held behind closed doors, and the prosecution and defense did not report details of the investigation.

A publication by „168 hours“ indicates that the two were detected with special equipment near a military site. The information has not been publicly confirmed in detail by the prosecutor's office, and the materials in the case are classified.

Who are the accused

Olexy Timofeev is 41 years old, born in Zaporozhye. He served as a lieutenant and was the head of the "Unmanned Systems" department in the Ukrainian army. Roman Zozulya is 32 years old and served in the airborne assault troops.

According to data cited by "Dir.bg", the two lived with their families in Spain before their detention. According to the publication, charges have been brought against them under Art. 104 of the Criminal Code, which provides for a penalty for espionage when collecting or transmitting information that constitutes a state secret.

The investigation continues, and a final assessment of the guilt of the accused can only be given with an effective court verdict.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dnes.dir.bg, 168chasa.bg