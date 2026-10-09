Drug operation in Dragalevtsi: Two brothers, known as Gogo and Toto, were detained

Two brothers with criminal records and served sentences were detained this evening during a police operation in the capital's Dragalevtsi district. The operation by the State Department of Internal Affairs is part of the fight against drug trafficking. Various types of drugs were found in their possession during the arrest, NOVA reported.

According to the latest information, the two were detained during a deal. They are known among the locals by the nicknames Gogo and Toto.

One was caught on the stairs of his house, the other tried to escape, but after a short chase he was caught.

„Those caught are 30 and 38 years old. Several packages containing green grassy mass, white powdery substance, white lumpy substance and crystalline substance were found in their possession", said the deputy head of the Sixth Regional Directorate of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate, Asen Ushatov.

Both of them have been in prison, one of them was released a year ago.

"A solid amount of narcotics was found in the house where they live with their families. We have information that the individuals are distributing narcotics throughout Sofia”, added Ushatov.

Meanwhile, in the capital's "Hippodruma" district there is another arrest in an operation against drug trafficking.