Rosen Yordanov: Relatives in the Petrohan case behaved like an organized crime group

Criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov stated to bTV that some of the relatives of the deceased and the alleged perpetrators in the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case have not given answers to the public and have behaved like people who speak only through lawyers.

“The human and natural sacrifice of the relatives of the tragedy remains hidden“, said Yordanov.

According to him, he entered into a conflict with relatives during the prosecutor's briefing because of the "abnormal" situation in his opinion. Yordanov said he would not recuse himself as an expert witness in the case.

The criminal psychologist pointed out that many people owe answers for their behavior as parents and citizens. He did not specify which specific individuals he had in mind.

Phone data

Yordanov also said that the services managed to open some of the phones of one of the deceased, but according to him, more work is ahead.

„Before the murders and suicides began, all the deceased had reset their phones to factory settings. All communication was encrypted“, he said.

These claims were presented by Yordanov in his capacity as a commentator and expert witness. The final assessment of the investigation data is up to the competent authorities.

The investigation continues

The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office announced that several pre-trial proceedings are being investigated in the case - for the death of six people and for cash flows related to individuals and legal entities.

The Prosecutor's Office is also conducting an inspection of the functioning of the private school “Kosmos“. In connection with the collected data, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for failure to fulfill official duties of officials, including employees of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Regional Department of Education - Sofia.

Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova stated that work on the case has not stopped for the past seven months. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the evidence collected so far does not change the conclusion that there is no evidence of external interference in the former “Petrohan“ hut and on Okolchitsa Peak.

The investigation does not end with the presentation of the expert reports. The next steps will be determined after evaluating the conclusions and all the evidence collected.

Sources: news.bg