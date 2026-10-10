A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Plovdiv

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has charged the 14-year-old son of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead in a home in the “North“ district. The case is being investigated as intentional homicide.

The boy was detained after a report of the crime was filed on October 9. The police announced that he himself called 112 and cooperated with the investigation. “The boy cooperated in the investigation“, the investigators said.

The reasons are being clarified

According to the prosecutor's office, the reasons are personal and related to family relations. The authorities do not have data on previous conflicts between the mother and son.

The weapon, which according to the investigation was used in the crime, has been discovered. The boy's father has not lived with the mother for years.

The pre-trial proceedings continue. Interrogations and expert examinations are being carried out, which should clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and the actions of the accused.

The prosecutor's office will request permanent arrest

On Sunday, October 11, the prosecutor's office will submit a request to the court for the imposition of the most severe measure of detention - detention in custody.

The state prosecution indicates that the crime, if proven, is punishable by 3 to 10 years of imprisonment. The criminal liability and guilt of the 14-year-old can only be established by a final court decision.

Sources: lupa.bg, nova.bg, darik.bg