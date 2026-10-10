Two former employees detained for arson in Sunny Beach

Two former employees of a 5-star hotel in Sunny Beach have been detained for arson of a company car, reported “Flagman“. According to the media, they are 28-year-old Aksel Yankov from Byala Slatina and 31-year-old Miglen Asenov from Pomorie.

The target of the arson was an “Audi“ about six or seven years old, used by the hotel's operational management. The car was parked right next to the building. According to the publication, the two men covered their faces, approached the car and set it on fire, then retreated on foot across the beach.

They were detained for less than a day

The police from the Nessebar District Police Department identified the two in less than 24 hours. Forensics used traces left during the preparation and withdrawal from the scene of the arson, reports “Flagman“.

The car was severely damaged, with parts of the passenger compartment and interior practically destroyed. There is no evidence that the fire affected the hotel or that anyone was injured.

Financial dispute being investigated

A financial conflict between the two former employees and their employer is being investigated as a possible motive. According to the publication, Aksel Yankov worked at the complex for about five years and after the termination of his employment, he claimed that he did not receive all the funds he believed he was entitled to.

This claim, as well as the version of the motive, have not yet been confirmed by the prosecutor's office or the court. The investigation must clarify what exactly was used to set the car on fire, what was the role of each of the two, and whether their actions were pre-arranged.

Sources: flagman.bg