Deputy Governor of Turkish Province Dies After Shooting

The deputy governor of the Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar, Ihsan Airanci, has died after being shot in the head. The 46-year-old was found in his car in the parking lot of a thermal hotel in the city center.

Airanci received emergency medical treatment at the scene and was then transported by ambulance to the Afyonkarahisar University of Health Sciences Hospital. Despite the efforts of doctors, he died. In addition to being deputy governor, he was also the secretary general of the provincial administration.

The provincial administration confirmed his death and said that “a criminal and administrative investigation has been launched“. The official statement did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Ihlas news agency reported that it was a suicide. However, this claim has not been confirmed by the district administration, which is why the cause and exact mechanism of death remain under investigation.

Career in public administration

Ihsan Airanci was born in 1980 in the Suluova district of Amasya province. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Science at Istanbul University.

Before joining the public administration in 2008, Airanci worked in the private sector. In his professional career, he served as the district governor of Kale, Çaykara, Gölbaşı and Mut, as well as the deputy governor of Erzincan.

In November 2024, he was appointed deputy governor of Afyonkarahisar. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Sources: nova.bg, dha.com.tr, haberturk.com