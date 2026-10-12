Police link father and son to fire in Burgas

The police link a 53-year-old man and his 85-year-old father to the large fire in the villa area “Pyramid“ near the Burgas village of Izvorishte. According to the Ministry of Interior, the two set fire to a pile of dry grass, after which the fire spread. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, BNT reported.

The fire broke out on October 9 and, due to the strong wind, quickly spread to the villages of Bryastovets and Draganovo. The fire has covered over 1,000 acres of land, and the flames have reached about 200 meters from Bryastovets.

Several yards, an uninhabited building and an orchard have been affected. The details of the cause are part of the investigation and do not constitute an established guilt of the two men.

Nine fire trucks, volunteers, local residents and heavy equipment were involved in controlling the fire. The fire was localized after the actions of the teams that worked in the area of the three settlements.