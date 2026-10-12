Four masked men attacked a woman in Pavlikeni

The police are searching for four masked men who attacked a woman in Pavlikeni. According to the Department of Internal Affairs – Veliko Tarnovo, the attack took place at around 11:30 p.m. on October 10.

The alarm was raised the next day at noon by medics at the Emergency Room, where the woman sought treatment. The examination revealed minor injuries sustained after the beating.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. At this stage, there are no reports of any arrests, and the motives for the attack have not been reported.

„The work on the initiated pre-trial investigation continues“, the Department of Internal Affairs – Veliko Tarnovo indicate.