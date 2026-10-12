Man arrested for throwing stones at wife in Stara Zagora

A 45-year-old man has been detained for up to 24 hours after a domestic violence report in the village of Han Asparuhovo, Stara Zagora region. According to police, he threw stones at his 40-year-old wife and hit her in their family home.

The report was filed on October 9 at 5:45 p.m. at the First District Office - Stara Zagora. A 63-year-old woman called. After receiving the report, a police team was sent to the address.

„He threw stones at his wife in their home.“

This is the description of the initial data on the case, cited by the police. The uniformed officers also found physical assault on the woman, committed in conditions of domestic violence.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. At this time, there is no announcement of charges being filed or of a subsequent detention measure. The man is considered innocent until a court decision comes into effect.