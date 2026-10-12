Man charged with racist harassment in Sofia: He imitated a monkey and chased a foreigner

A 23-year-old man has been charged with hooliganism with racist and xenophobic motives after aggressive behavior towards a foreigner in the center of Sofia. The incident occurred on October 10 in the area of the National Theater “Ivan Vazov“, bTV reported.

According to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the accused made sounds resembling monkey sounds and made offensive remarks related to the racial affiliation of the foreign citizen. He then chased him through the central streets of the city.

“The act is distinguished by its content with exceptional audacity“, the prosecutor's office states.

Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism under Art. 325, para. 2, in connection with para. 1 of the Criminal Code. According to the prosecutor's office, the actions were committed with hooligan and xenophobic motives, and the law provides for a penalty of "deprivation of liberty".

The accused was ordered to be held in custody for up to 72 hours. On October 12, the prosecutor's office filed a request with the Sofia District Court for him to remain in custody permanently. The court is yet to rule on the measure of detention.

The accused is presumed innocent until a court decision comes into effect.