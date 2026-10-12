Over 200 kilograms of drugs were found in pork in Lovech

Over 200 kilograms of drugs were found, hidden among meat at a large company in Lovech.

At this time, anti-mafia officers from the General Directorate of Anti-Mafia and Drug Control are working at the scene and measuring the amount of drugs found.

This is about 200 kilograms of marijuana and at least 10 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were hidden and between the pallets of meat.

"The best way to fight drug trafficking is to hit the big channels. This is another operation by the Ministry of Interior, after which thousands of doses will not reach the streets," Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev wrote on social networks.