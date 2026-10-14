Police operation in Varna region: Man detained for robbery, signals of vote buying are also being checked

A police operation is being carried out in Varna and the region. It is aimed at domestic crime and violations of citizens' political rights. The operation will continue until tomorrow. Dozens of addresses and cars have been checked so far, Nova TV reports.

The police are also working on signals of vote buying. Summary information about the results of the operation is expected around noon.

„Checkpoints have been set up in various places to check people and vehicles. Currently, about 5 people with evidence of crimes have been detained”, said Chief Inspector Nikolay Stankov.

Among those arrested is a man for robbery.