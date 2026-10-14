The case against the mayor of Lom for buying votes has been postponed

The Lom District Court postponed the scheduled criminal case against the mayor of the municipality Tsvetan Petrov, accused by the prosecutor's office of a crime against the political rights of citizens. The case is related to an allegation of offering money for votes in the parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026.

A new date for the next hearing has not been announced. The case will continue in the Lom District Court.

The accusation is for an offer of 50 euros

According to the indictment, on April 15, 2026, Petrov spoke with workers from the municipal enterprise “Chistota“ in the company's administrative building. The prosecutor's office claims that he offered 50 euros to employees to vote for a certain political coalition, as well as for a specific candidate for parliament with a specified preference.

According to data presented in the case, Petrov also requested a list of the names of people who voted in the specified manner. The indictment indicates that the money should have been given from his personal funds.

During the investigation, phonoscopic and video technical expertise were carried out. Petrov denies participating in a vote-buying scheme.

The mayor was temporarily removed, but returned to office

On May 28, the Lom District Court temporarily removed Petrov from office. The reason was that, according to the data collected during the pre-trial proceedings, there was a risk that he would influence witnesses due to his position as mayor.

On June 16, the Montana District Court overturned the measure and reinstated him. According to the decision, 21 witnesses had already been questioned and the expert reports were ready, which is why there was not enough reason to assume that the accused could obstruct the investigation.

“Neither by actions nor by inactions, even in any way, has he so far obstructed and will not obstruct in the future“, his lawyer Georgi Georgiev told bTV.

On August 19, the Montana District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Petrov. The postponement of the hearing means that the trial of the indictment will begin on a later date.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, offnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg