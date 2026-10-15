They want permanent arrest for the mother and son for the murder near Dimitrovgrad

The District Prosecutor's Office in Haskovo will request permanent arrest for a 32-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son, accused of the intentional murder of a 67-year-old man in Dimitrovgrad. The body of the deceased was found in the trunk of a crashed car.

According to the indictment, the crime was committed on October 12 in a house in the “Chernokonevo“ neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy is accused of inflicting a stab wound in the area of the man's heart. The prosecutor's office claims that the mother incited and assisted her son.

„The Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office is about to file a request with the court for a preventive measure of „detention in custody“ against them“, the prosecutor's office's statement quoted by the media states.

The body was discovered after an accident

The incident was reported to 112 at 11:40 p.m. The police team sent determined that the car had hit a garbage container. When the trunk was opened, the officers found the body wrapped in a blanket.

During the investigation, the mother and the boy were detained near the scene of the accident. The woman was detained for up to 72 hours, and the minor was ordered to serve a 48-hour detention order by the supervising prosecutor.

The two will be brought before the court, which must rule on the requests for the most severe detention order. At this stage, the charges are in the pre-trial phase, and the guilt of the accused has not been established by a final verdict.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dnes.bg