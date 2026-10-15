Two foreigners detained for the Starlink arson near Sofia

Two foreign citizens aged 20 and 21 have been detained on suspicion of the arson of Starlink antennas at a secret site near Sofia. The information was published by Faktor.bg, citing sources in the prosecutor's office, and was quoted by OFFNews. According to the report, the two have German passports and entered Bulgaria legally through the “Kulata“ border checkpoint.

The detention was carried out on October 12, and the arson took place on the night of October 9 to 10, according to the published information. The names of the detainees have not been announced, nor have official data been released on charges filed or a request for permanent arrest. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a final court order.

11 antennas burned down

The case is related to a secret site in the area of the “Plana“ teleport. It was previously reported that two masked men set fire to 11 out of a total of 17 antennas used to communicate with SpaceX's Starlink satellite system. The incident was initially reported by MP Ivaylo Mirchev.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that an investigation is underway into the case and called for waiting for the results. “A little more patience and there will be a result“, he told journalists, bTV reported.

The arson near Sofia was reported days after a fire at a Starlink ground station in Poland, for which German authorities detained two Turkish citizens. No connection between the two cases has been publicly announced.

Sources: offnews.bg, faktor.bg, btvnovinite.bg