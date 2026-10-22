The court released the person convicted for the death of Milen Tsvetkov early

Kristian Nikolov, sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov, has been released conditionally early. The Sofia City Court has accepted his request and determined probation measures related to drug addiction, BNT reported.

The decision is not final. It can be appealed within seven days.

What are the reasons for the release

When considering the request, the court assessed the part of the sentence served, Nikolov's behavior and the data on his correction. He served his sentence in the prison dormitory in Kazichene.

Earlier, “24 Chasa“ reported that Nikolov had spent more than four and a half years behind bars. This period includes the time spent in custody, as well as house arrest. According to the publication, he had no disciplinary violations.

His lawyer Ivaylo Naydenov stated:

„The assessment of the risk to society is minimal.“

According to him, Nikolov has shown improvement while serving his sentence.

The verdict for the accident

The serious accident occurred on April 19, 2020 on the capital's "Cherni Vrah" boulevard. Milen Tsvetkov was waiting at a red light when the car driven by Nikolov crashed into his car.

The case found that Nikolov had been driving after using amphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. His car was traveling at nearly 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The Supreme Court of Cassation finally confirmed the nine-year effective sentence in July 2023. The magistrates accepted that the crime was committed with possible intent. Nikolov was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for ten years.

After the Sofia City Court issued its decision, the prosecutor's office and the parties have seven days to appeal it.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg