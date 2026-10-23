SGP: There is not enough evidence that Kristian Nikolov, convicted of the death of Milen Tsvetkov, has reformed

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office will protest the court ruling for the conditional early release of Kristian Nikolov, convicted of the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov. Until the ruling of the Sofia Court of Appeal, Nikolov will remain in prison.

SGP spokesman Nikolay Nikolaev specified that the ruling, issued on October 22, 2026, does not change the sentence that has entered into force and does not represent a reassessment of the public danger of the crime committed.

The prosecutor's office disputes the conclusion of reformation

„This is not the case. In reality, the convicted person continues to be considered such. He was convicted of this act with a final verdict“, Nikolaev said.

According to the spokesman, the law allows for conditional early release under two conditions. The first is that the convicted person has actually served no less than half of the sentence. The second is that his behavior has provided evidence that he has reformed.

The court panel accepted that Kristian Nikolov also meets the second condition. However, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office does not share this conclusion.

„According to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, however, there is not enough evidence of the convicted person's reformation. And for this reason, the colleague supervising prosecutor will prepare a corresponding protest“, Nikolay Nikolaev pointed out.

He added that according to the prosecutor's office and the opinion of the prison administration, Nikolov has not yet reformed and therefore must continue to effectively serve his sentence.

The Court of Appeal will resolve the dispute

The ruling is subject to protest and appeal. If a protest is filed, the case will be considered by the Sofia Court of Appeal.

“So he remains in prison until the legal dispute is resolved“, the spokesperson for the SGP specified.

Nikolay Nikolaev also pointed out that the high public interest in the case is not an independent criterion in the assessment of parole. According to him, the leading question is whether the convict has reformed.

Sources: bntnews.bg