8,198 liters of substandard fuel were stopped from sale

A total of 8,198 liters of gasoline and diesel fuel with a quality that does not meet regulatory requirements were found during inspections of 16 gas stations in Sofia and six districts of the country. The operation was carried out between October 5 and 7 under the leadership of the Interdepartmental Coordination Center of the Directorate for the Prevention of Fuel and Diesel Pollution, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. Sites in Sofia and the districts of Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse, Pleven, Haskovo and Pernik were inspected.

4,627 liters of diesel fuel were stopped from distribution, and another 3,571 liters of motor gasoline were withdrawn from the market. The data were found in five of the inspected sites by the Metrology Agency.

Over 20 violations in the inspected sites

The control authorities have found more than 20 violations of tax legislation, the Measurements Act and the Clean Air Act. Violations of fire safety rules and regulations have also been found.

At one of the sites, there were suspicions of unlawful interference with the measuring devices. Therefore, assistance was requested from the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology for recalibration and certification of the charging columns.

More than 20 acts, seven protocols and three written orders were drawn up during the inspections.

Sanctions are pending for distributors

Administrative and criminal proceedings have been initiated for the violations found. Property sanctions are to be imposed on fuel distributors.

The Ministry of Interior does not specify the names of the inspected gas stations, nor the amount of the future sanctions. It is also not clear from the reported data whether there have been any reports from customers about problems with the quality of the fuel.

Sources: bntnews.bg