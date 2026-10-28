The funeral for the murdered businessman is on October 31st

The funeral for the murdered businessman Slavi Binev will take place on October 31st at 09:30 at the St. Sophia Church in Sofia. The information was reported by the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation and his family.

Binev was killed on October 24th in his home. According to data presented as part of the investigation, he was shot at around 10:00. The prosecutor's office has filed charges against Turkish citizen Eyup Temiz in the case.

The accused remains in custody

The Sofia City Court left Temiz in custody with the most severe measure of detention — “detention in custody“. The ruling is subject to appeal.

The court hearing stated that two witnesses were present at the meeting during which the crime was committed. According to the prosecutor's office, the evidence collected indicates that the accused acted alone. The court accepted that the testimony and other data in the case “leave little room for doubt“.

The defense disputes the accusation and insists that all the circumstances surrounding the incident be clarified. The court is yet to rule on a possible appeal of the measure.

Sources: dnes.bg, 24chasa.bg, bta.bg