Plamen Dishkov emerges in Binev murder case

The name of Plamen Dishkov, known by the nickname Kela, was mentioned in the Sofia City Court in the case of the murder of Slavi Binev. In the hearing for the measure of the accused Eyup Temiz, it was stated that the appearance of Dishkov worried Binev after Dishkov told Nia Temiz that she should give him money. The information was published by “24 Chasa“.

From what was presented in court, no charge against Dishkov for the murder follows. At the moment, the only accused is the 53-year-old Turkish citizen Eyup Temiz. According to the prosecutor's office, he fired the fatal shot during a meeting with Binev, and the motive is being clarified as part of the investigation.

Temiz remains in custody

Slavi Binev was shot dead on October 24 at his home in Sofia. About an hour after the murder, the police detained Temiz and two other men on the “Trakia“ highway, near the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel. After questioning before a judge, only Temiz was charged, while the other two remained witnesses in the case.

The Sofia City Court imposed the most severe measure of detention on Temiz: “detention in custody“. The court accepted that there was sufficient evidence for a reasonable assumption that he committed the crime, as well as a risk that he would abscond or commit another crime. “There is a risk that he would commit another crime“, is stated in the reasons quoted by BNT.

Among the evidence presented to the court are a “Sig Sauer“ pistol, found after the arrest, a cartridge case and expert data on the use of the weapon. The court indicated that the witness statements are supported by the material evidence.

What happens next

The decision of the Sofia City Court is not final. In the event of an appeal or protest, the case for the measure will be considered by the Sofia Court of Appeal on November 5.

Dishkov is one of the names associated with the criminal chronicles of Burgas since the early 2000s. He was a defendant in the case of the murder of Dimitar Stamatov-Mastara, but in June 2020 the Burgas District Court acquitted him. This previous trial does not constitute evidence of participation in the murder of Slavi Binev.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg