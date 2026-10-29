The defendant in the ATV accident is released under house arrest

The Burgas District Court replaced the measure “detention in custody“ of Nikola Burgazliev with house arrest. The defendant in the case of the serious ATV accident in Sunny Beach will be monitored with an electronic device.

The request was made by the defense, which referred to Burgazliev's prolonged stay in custody and new evidence collected during the trial. Among them are video recordings from a point for annual technical inspections related to the condition of the machine before the accident.

The decision to change the measure does not terminate the case and does not constitute a ruling on the defendant's guilt. The next hearing in the merits is scheduled for November 3. The prosecutor's office accuses him of causing death and bodily harm with possible intent.

The expert examination does not establish technical damage

A conclusion of a triple auto-technical examination was presented to the court. According to the experts, no technical malfunctions were found on the ATV driven by Burgazliev.

The experts calculated that at the time of the impact the machine was moving at about 28 kilometers per hour. No traces of a braking path were found on the pavement before the collision. According to the conclusion, after an initial turn to the left, a sharp maneuver to the right followed, as a result of which the ATV went onto the sidewalk.

The defense disputes some of these conclusions. The lawyers have raised questions about the possible removal of a protective element from the machine's structure in 2023, as well as the way in which its technical inspections were carried out.

What the toxicological analyses show

The presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, was found in Burgazliev's blood and urine. According to the experts, the recorded values correspond to incidental use of the substance, probably between 36 and 48 hours before the accident.

The accident occurred on August 14, 2025 in Sunny Beach. The ATV left the roadway and hit pedestrians on the sidewalk. Five people were injured. A 35-year-old woman died on September 3 after nearly three weeks in a coma, and four children were injured, one of them seriously.

At the beginning of the court proceedings, Burgazliev said: I want to finish my education myself. The court then rejected his request for a lighter measure, and the current decision changes his regime until the next hearing in the case.

Sources: dunavmost.com, burgasinfo.com