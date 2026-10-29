The court decided: The mayors of Belitsa and Sungurlare are under house arrest

The Burgas Court of Appeal has placed the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, and the mayor of Sungurlare, Dimitar Gavazov, under house arrest. The magistrates have upheld their appeals and canceled the ruling of the District Court, which left the two defendants under custody.

Revanski will serve the measure in Sofia, and Gavazov - in the village of Lozarevo. The Court of Appeal accepted that a reasonable assumption could be made about the two's involvement in a crime, but considered that the objectives of the preventive measure could also be achieved under house arrest.

Revanski and Gavazov are accused of criminal conspiracy and influence peddling along with the regional leader of the DPS Hristo Shirokov. Until the change of measures, the two were detained in custody by a ruling of the Burgas District Court.

The defense insists on full release

Radoslav Revanski's lawyer Iliyan Vassilev stated that he was not satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal and that in his opinion the two mayors should be released and not placed under house arrest.

„The two mayors are innocent and should be released and not placed under house arrest“, said Iliyan Vassilev.

Before the hearing, residents of Belitsa and Sungurlare gathered in front of the Burgas Courthouse in support of the mayors. The chants „Radi, Mitko, freedom!“ continued during the consideration of the measures.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg