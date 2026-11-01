Woman voted instead of her parents and hid the ballots

A fast-track investigation for an alleged violation of electoral legislation has been initiated in the village of Tkach, Shumen region, after a 38-year-old woman voted according to police data on behalf of both her parents.

The signal was received at around 1:00 p.m. at the Kaolinovo District Office. A police team was sent to the scene and found that the woman's parents were not present at the polling station. According to information from the Regional Department of the Interior and Local Government of Shumen, she exercised her right to vote on their behalf.

The woman put the ballots in her handbag with the intention of later putting them in the ballot box. During the check, the police seized the ballots. The work on documenting the case continues under the leadership of the competent prosecutor's office, checking data for a crime under Art. 168 of the Criminal Code.

A living voter turned out to be “deceased“ on the list

Another unusual case was registered in Plovdiv. 78-year-old Dimitar Georgiev went to vote, but when checking the section list, he was informed that he had died on October 28.

The district election commission has established that it was a technical error and for another man with the same name. After the correction, Georgiev voted, signing a declaration that he would not exercise his right to vote elsewhere.

“How could I have died? Here I am“, the man told bTV.

He also said that he would have to check whether the mistake would lead to problems with the payment of his pension.

Sources: darik.bg, shumenonline.bg, btvnovinite.bg