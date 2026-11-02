56-year-old charged with setting a car on fire in Galabovo

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Stara Zagora has charged a 56-year-old man with deliberately setting fire to a passenger car in Galabovo. During the incident, the flames also engulfed a neighboring residential house and a storage building, BTA reported.

The arson was committed on November 1. According to the prosecution, the suspect doused a 44-year-old woman’s car with an accelerant and set it on fire. The vehicle had been parked in front of the home of people close to the owner.

The fire spread to the properties located in the immediate vicinity and created a real danger to the lives of the people inside them. Fire crews localized and extinguished the flames. No civilians were injured.

The evidence collected so far indicates that the suspect and the woman knew each other. The leading theory regarding the arson is that it was motivated by deteriorating personal relations between the two.

The man has been detained under a prosecutor’s order for up to 72 hours. The supervising prosecutor is expected to submit a request to the court for the most severe measure of restraint – “detention in custody”. Until the court issues its ruling, the suspect is presumed innocent.

Sources: dunavmost.com