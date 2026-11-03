Two arson attacks solved within days in Stara Zagora

Two arson attacks have been solved within days in Stara Zagora and Galabovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora reported. In one of the cases, a 56-year-old man has been charged and detained for up to 72 hours.

A report of a car on fire in Galabovo was filed with the local police station on November 1 at 01:57. It was established at the scene that a Renault car, owned by a 43-year-old woman, had been set on fire. The flames also engulfed the roof of an agricultural building nearby, owned by a 39-year-old man.

Following operational and investigative work, officers from the Galabovo Police Station, the Department for Combating Criminal Crime at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora, and the Investigations Department identified a 56-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator. According to the prosecution, he has been charged in the case and detained by order of the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office.

The second fire broke out in a house in Stara Zagora. The report was received by the Second Police Station in Stara Zagora on November 1 at 20:40. The inspection established that the roof of the building had burned down. The house is owned and inhabited by a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

According to the police, during questioning the 29-year-old man stated that he had set the house on fire. He has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated at the Second Police Station in Stara Zagora under Article 330, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

The circumstances surrounding the two fires are being clarified as part of the proceedings that have been initiated. Until the court rules, the accused is presumed innocent.