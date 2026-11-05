Bomb threats affect three flights to Sofia

Three aircraft operating flights to Sofia have been affected by a new series of bomb threats. The Ministry of Interior confirmed to bTV that a security procedure had been activated and the flights had been diverted for emergency landings.

Two of the aircraft have already landed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia. The planes were operating flights from Copenhagen and Madrid. The competent authorities are carrying out checks on site, while the passengers and crews must undergo standard security measures.

“Checks are being carried out,” the Ministry of Interior confirmed to bTV.

The third aircraft is still in the air, according to the latest published information. A plane operating a flight from London is heading towards Plovdiv Airport, but so far there has been no official confirmation that this particular aircraft is among those affected by the alerts.

So far, there is no information about any dangerous items being found or about a real threat on board any of the aircraft. The authorities are working to establish the source of the alerts, while security measures at the affected airports have been intensified.

Further information is expected from the Ministry of Transport, the airport authorities and law enforcement agencies.