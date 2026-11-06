Another Attempt to Begin the Case Against Miroslav Belyashki

The District Court in Haskovo will once again hold a preliminary hearing in the case against the former director of the Plovdiv Customs Territorial Directorate, Miroslav Belyashki. He is standing trial for an offence committed in office related to an incident at the “Kapitan Andreevo” border crossing in the spring of 2025.

According to the prosecution, Belyashki ordered that a truck carrying cigarettes be handed over and escorted under customs escort to the “Vidin” Customs Office. According to investigators, the shipment was then supposed to leave the country, with the aim of avoiding the payment of excise duty amounting to nearly €1.5 million.

The prosecution's case concerns Belyashki's actions at “Kapitan Andreevo” on 17 April 2025, when he was director of the Plovdiv customs office. Following the previous hearing, BNT reported that the case had not begun because his lawyer failed to appear. The court then scheduled another attempt to hold the preliminary hearing.

Belyashki denies having committed any violation. After the hearing in July, he said: “I was there to perform my legitimate duties as a manager.” According to him, the escorting of the shipment that had been ordered was not illegal and had not harmed the state treasury.

At the preliminary hearing, the court must discuss the indictment and the procedural prerequisites for the trial to begin on its merits. Until the court issues its ruling, the charges against Belyashki have not established his guilt.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg