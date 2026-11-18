The Sofia District Court has ordered enterprises providing electronic communications networks and services to block access from Bulgaria to six websites and their subdomains. The reason is that investment or crypto services were being offered through them without the necessary licence for the country, the court said.

The measure was ordered at the request of the Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission. The blocking must be carried out within 24 hours of the information being published on the FSC’s website.

Which websites are covered by the measure

The court order lists aiswapx.pro, cdblimited.com, codegotech.com/it, codegogroup.com, italianfinancial.com and urianexo.sbs. The restriction covers both the main domains and their subdomains.

„Access to the specified websites is being discontinued on the basis of requests from the Chair of the FSC,“ the Sofia District Court said.

The requests were submitted under Article 35a, paragraph 3 of the Crypto-Asset Markets Act and Article 281, paragraph 3 of the Markets in Financial Instruments Act.

Previous actions by the FSC

On October 27, the Financial Supervision Commission asked the Sofia District Court to order the blocking of websites through which investment services or services related to crypto-assets were being offered by persons not authorised to provide them. The FSC stated that the websites had not ceased their activities within the prescribed period.

After July 1, 2026, crypto services in Bulgaria may be provided only by FSC-licensed providers. The new court order does not specify sanctions for users who have used the websites, but requires electronic communications service providers to restrict access to them.

Sources: novini.bg, lupa.bg