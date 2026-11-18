The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has charged 11 people with participating in a far-right racist organisation that identified itself as the “Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division”. Four of those charged are minors aged 16 and 17.

“The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has charged 11 people, including four minors, with participating in a far-right racist organisation operating in Plovdiv,” the prosecutor’s office said.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with leading the organisation from January 2025 until 16 November 2026. According to the charges, the organisation aimed, through speech, print media, electronic information systems and other means, to preach and incite discrimination, violence and hatred based on race, skin colour, origin, nationality, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

Fourteen addresses and two vehicles searched

The specialised operation was carried out on 17 November by officers from the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Territorial Directorate of National Security under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office.

During searches in Plovdiv and Rakovski, investigators seized books, notebooks, badges, clothing bearing distinctive symbols, phones, masks, swastikas and other items which, according to the prosecutor’s office, prove affiliation with the organisation. The flag of the Plovdiv division was also found at one of the addresses.

Investigators established that the members had gathered at various public places in Plovdiv, including venues. The Bulgarian National Radio reported that texts containing instructions for making incendiary mixtures were also discovered during the operation.

Investigation began in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man

The existence and activities of the organisation came to light during the investigation into the death of a 37-year-old man on Youth Hill in Plovdiv on 4 August 2026. Several minors have already been charged in that case, but the new proceedings concern participation in an organisation and incitement to discrimination, violence and hatred.

The person identified as the leader has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office has not announced what remand measures it will seek for the other defendants.

The charges are at the pre-trial stage and do not mean that guilt has been established. This can only be determined by a final conviction.