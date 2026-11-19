The Plovdiv Court of Appeal will hear the appeal filed by 42-year-old Atanas Dechev against the detention measure imposed on him in the case over the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. The District Court’s decision was issued a week ago.

Dechev is the second defendant in the investigation. According to the prosecution, he provided “logistical support” to Slavcho Megerov, whom the prosecution identifies as the physical perpetrator of the murder. At this stage, the prosecution has not publicly specified exactly what this assistance involved.

The District Court remanded Dechev in custody, citing a risk that he could go into hiding or commit another crime. It is this measure that is being appealed before the appellate judges.

After the hearing, the Plovdiv Court of Appeal is expected to rule on whether Atanas Dechev will remain subject to the most severe pretrial detention measure. Until the final conclusion of the case, the charges against him do not constitute proven guilt.

Sources: bnrnews.bg