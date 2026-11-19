The Sofia District Court is considering the prosecution’s request for the most severe remand measure against the border police officer accused of the death of an 18-year-old girl in a crash in Dragoman.

The man has been charged with causing death while driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. He was detained under a prosecutor’s order for up to 72 hours, and the prosecution is insisting that he remain in custody.

How the Detention Hearing Came About

The incident occurred at around 4:05 a.m. on November 15. According to the prosecution, a “Mercedes” car driven by the accused struck the 18-year-old girl in Dragoman. The victim was transported to a hospital in Sofia, but later died.

A concentration of 1.63 parts per thousand of alcohol was recorded in the driver’s breath during the check. The accused is an employee of the “Kalotina” Border Crossing at the Regional Directorate of Border Police – Dragoman, but he was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The Investigation Continues

Witnesses have been questioned and surveillance camera footage from the area has been seized as part of the pre-trial proceedings. A forensic medical examination and a chemical analysis have been ordered to clarify the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been launched against the officer. Anton Zlatanov, director of the General Directorate of Border Police, stated that “the Interior Ministry employee will be dismissed”.

The decision of the Sofia District Court will determine whether the accused will remain in custody during the pre-trial proceedings. Until the ruling is issued, he is presumed innocent.

Sources: dnes.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg