A 49-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a 76-year-old woman in Sofia. The incident took place on November 10 on Slantse Street, near the building of the Vitosha District administration.

The woman, who works as a personal assistant, had stopped her car to help a woman with limited mobility who was using a walker. According to the victim, the other driver got out of his car and began insulting her.

“I said to him: ‘Excuse me, why are you insulting me? What have I done?’ He replied: ‘I’ll tell you now,’ and hit me on the head,” the woman said.

According to her, the man hit her several times, pulled her phone away and threw it. When he made another attempt to hit her, she began shouting for help.

Witness describes two punches

Another woman who witnessed what happened said she had seen a physical assault. According to her, the man grabbed the 76-year-old woman by her jacket and tried to pull her out of the car.

“I saw two punches. After that, he headed toward his car, hit another vehicle while trying to drive away and fled,” the eyewitness said.

After the incident, the victim’s blood pressure rose to 180 over 110. “I feel very unwell at the moment; I’m nervous. I’m very upset about what happened,” she said.

Prosecutors have brought two charges

The Sofia Directorate of Interior has said that the man has a criminal record. In 2012, he was convicted of hooliganism and fined.

According to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case. The man has been charged with causing minor bodily harm to the elderly woman out of hooligan motives and with the unlawful destruction of someone else’s property.

He was detained for 72 hours and then released on bail. No statement from him had been presented by the time the article was published.