"N. I. Pirogov" University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment declares its full support for the doctors and medical professionals involved in treating the 10-year-old child from Etropole, who died at the hospital after an accident on October 24. The management says it does not accept medical professionals being publicly condemned before the results of the forensic medical examination are ready.

"This, however, is not because they were unwilling, did not do everything in their power, or are not good specialists. It is because medicine is not all-powerful," the medical facility said.

According to data presented by the Ministry of Health, the child was transported from Etropole to Sofia after falling from agricultural machinery. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office launched pre-trial proceedings for causing death due to lack of knowledge or negligent performance of an occupation. In parallel with the investigation, the Ministry of Health ordered an inspection into the case.

The documentation has been handed over to investigators

In their position, the heads of the Clinic of Pediatric Surgery and the Clinic of Pediatric Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, Prof. Hristo Shivachev and Assoc. Prof. Bogdan Mladenov, state that immediately after the operation, the duty officer of the Ministry of Interior at the hospital was notified.

According to them, as early as October 24, the investigating authorities were handed the complete medical documentation on the child's admission, treatment and examinations, the description of the surgical intervention, and the video recordings from the cameras at the medical facility.

"At present, the law and the restrictions imposed by the investigative actions do not allow us to issue a position that would publicly disclose all the details of what exactly happened," the Pediatric Surgery department at "Pirogov" said.

The hospital previously stated that all measures permitted by modern medicine to save the child had been taken, as the child had suffered severe injuries incompatible with life. The parents, for their part, raised questions about the organization and timing of the medical response. The final circumstances surrounding the case are yet to be clarified as part of the investigation.

Pirogov proposes talks on emergency pediatric care

In its position, the team states that the doctors and nurses connected with the case are receiving professional psychological support. The hospital stresses that, at the same time, care must continue for the other children who need emergency treatment.

According to the Pediatric Surgery department at "Pirogov", more than 7,000 patients are treated annually at the Clinic of Pediatric Surgery and the Clinic of Pediatric Anesthesiology and Intensive Care. Between 60 and 70 children pass through the pediatric surgery office in the emergency department every day.

Prof. Hristo Shivachev and Assoc. Prof. Bogdan Mladenov say they are ready for an open debate on the organization of emergency pediatric care and interaction between institutions. They intend to officially invite representatives of the Danaya Foundation to talks about opportunities to improve the processes.