The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has charged 11 people with participating in a far-right racist organization that identified itself as the “Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division.” Four of them are minors aged 16 and 17. The charges do not constitute a conviction, and until a court ruling enters into force, all the accused are presumed innocent.

According to the prosecution, a 32-year-old man led the group from January 2025 until November 16, 2026. The organization had a total of 10 members. The leader has been charged with heading a group that, through speech, print, electronic information systems and other means, advocated and incited discrimination, violence and hatred on racial, ethnic and other grounds, including on the basis of sexual orientation. The other 10 people have been charged with participating in the organization.

What was found during the operation

The specialized operation was conducted by officers of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Territorial Directorate of National Security under the supervision of the prosecution. Fourteen addresses in Plovdiv and Rakovski, as well as two vehicles, were searched.

Books, notebooks, badges, phones, masks, clothing bearing distinctive symbols, swastikas and other items were seized. A flag of the Plovdiv group was also found at one of the addresses. The prosecution said that the members had gathered at various public places in Plovdiv, including restaurants and other establishments.

What happens next for the accused

The alleged leader has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor. Once that period expires, the prosecution may submit a request to the court for permanent pretrial detention or impose another measure of restraint.

At present, no official information has been released about a measure imposed on the other 10 accused. Nor has it been announced that the accused have been charged in the case concerning the murder of a 37-year-old man on Youth Hill. The organization’s existence came to light during that investigation, but this in itself does not prove a connection between the two proceedings.

The prosecution, the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security are expected to provide additional information about the group’s activities, the way calls for violence were disseminated, and the role of each of the accused. Attention will also focus on the four minors, who are subject to special rules under criminal procedure.

“Such organizations become a kind of refuge for young people,” psychiatrist Dr. Veselin Gerev told BNT.

The investigation is ongoing, and the final assessment of the evidence and the responsibility of the accused will be made by the court.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, segabg.com