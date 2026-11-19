Residents of the capital’s “Suhata Reka” neighborhood claim that they have been subjected to harassment by a neighbor since the end of May. According to them, shouting and banging can be heard from the apartment both during the day and at night.

The report was submitted to the “Hello, Bulgaria” program along with a video that the neighbors have called “The Apartment of Horrors.” They claim that the young man is periodically admitted to hospital, but is released after a short course of treatment.

“He hasn’t gone outside for three months and has no way to expend his energy,” Nikolay says.

He says that he recently spent four hours in the apartment, trying to take the man out and bring him to a doctor, but the man refused. According to the neighbors, the man lives with his mother and grandmother, while his father is in the United States and is trying to return to Bulgaria.

The building manager says that the police have been called dozens of times. He was summoned to the Fifth District Police Department, where he gave a statement. Four other neighbors did the same.

The residents have also filed a report with the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office. The published information does not specify what action has been taken by the police or the prosecutor’s office in the case.