Sixty-eight road signs have been removed and stolen from the newly renovated road between the villages of Akhatovo and Popovitsa in the municipality of Sadovo. Police are working on the case, but no perpetrators have been identified so far, BNT reports.

The missing signs had been installed along the renovated route. Without all the required signs, the road cannot be approved by an acceptance committee. That is why the construction company purchased and installed a new batch.

To prevent another theft, police have provided security for the road. According to the mayor's office, the perpetrators, who remain unknown for now, either cut the posts or pulled out the poles together with the concrete. Most local residents did not notice that the signs were missing.

Mayors call for vigilance

“It is unacceptable to us that someone should obtain benefits for their own needs in this way. In other words, this is outright theft of municipal or state property,” said Sadovo Mayor Dimitar Zdravkov.

He pointed out that after the project is accepted, the road and its facilities will be transferred to the municipality, which will be responsible for their maintenance.

The mayor of Akhatovo, Yordan Yordanov, said that the metal poles are made of steel, have a diameter of 60 millimetres, and can be used for various purposes.

Each sign is worth around 60 euros, while the total loss does not exceed 4,000 euros. According to the local authorities, however, the more significant problem is related to safety, as the missing signage creates conditions for road accidents.