The Sofia Directorate of Interior is investigating a report of violence against a 15-year-old girl following the publication of videos in which, according to police, indecent acts can be seen. The footage was circulated in a chat application, and the capital’s police initiated an investigation on their own motion.

All the individuals seen in the videos have been identified and questioned, together with their parents. Some of them are minors. The materials have been referred to the prosecution service, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case.

“All the people in the video have been identified,” said Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, head of the Juvenile Crime and Criminal Contingent Sector at the Sofia Directorate of Interior.

The girl has also been identified and questioned. She has been provided with a psychologist, while police say they are taking steps to prevent her from being victimized further.

“They are a group, some of them are minors, who committed indecent acts with a minor girl,” Popov said. He suggested that the publication of the videos may have been aimed at gaining popularity for the people who distributed them.

At present, there is no public information about charges being brought or measures being imposed against the identified individuals. The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecution service.

Sources: bntnews.bg