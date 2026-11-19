A former prosecutor received a suspended sentence for driving with a blood alcohol level of 2.47 per mille in Montana. Sofia City Court found him guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison with a three-year probation period, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The defendant was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for three years. The court imposed a fine of BGN 1,500, or EUR 766.94. Pursuant to Article 343b, paragraph 5 of the Criminal Code, the monetary equivalent of the car driven during the commission of the crime was also awarded to the state. The specific amount of this equivalent was not indicated.

Investigation began in Montana

The case dates back to 6 November 2025, when the man drove a car in Montana after consuming alcohol. The concentration established in his blood was 2.47 per mille.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the same day by the Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in the city. After evidence was gathered in the case that the driver was a prosecutor from a regional prosecutor’s office, the materials were sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, which had jurisdiction.

By an order issued by a prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, the materials were accepted on 5 December 2025, and the investigation was assigned to an investigator from the Investigation Department of the prosecutor’s office. The magistrate was subsequently dismissed from office.

Case may continue before a second-instance court

The indictment was submitted to Sofia City Court on 7 October 2026. The sentence was handed down following charges brought by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

„The sentence of Sofia City Court is not final and is subject to appeal and protest before the Sofia Court of Appeal“, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Thus, the suspended sentence imposed, the driving ban, the fine and the awarded equivalent of the vehicle may be subject to appeal or protest before the appellate court.

Sources: news.bg, nova.bg