A psychologist is already working with the underage girl who fell victim to a sexual assault in Sofia. All participants in the case have been identified, and interviews with them are being conducted, Chief Inspector Stefan Popov, head of the Child Crime and Criminal Contingent Sector at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and a supervising prosecutor has been appointed. The investigation is still at an early stage, and all circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be clarified.

The celebration continued at a private residence

According to Chief Inspector Popov, it was a celebration that continued in an apartment. “It was a celebration that continued at a private residence. There was quite a lot of alcohol, but no narcotic substances were found,” he said.

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior began work on the case following the circulation of video recordings online. The police have not disclosed the identities of the girl or the other individuals connected with the investigation.

Psychological support has been provided

Popov stressed that a psychologist is already working with the girl and that the investigators’ actions are aimed at protecting the child from further trauma. “A psychologist is already working with her,” the head of the sector said.

At this stage, no information has been publicly released about charges being brought against specific individuals. The interviews and other procedural actions are continuing under the supervision of the prosecution.

Sources: novini.bg, dariknews.bg