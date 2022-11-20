On November 20, 1990, Ukrainian serial killer Andrei Chikatilo was arrested. He became known by the gruesome nicknames the Rostov Ripper and the Red Ripper because of the brutal murders of at least 53 women and children between 1978 and 1990. The maniac was captured only after an extremely difficult investigation by the Soviet militia, after which he was tried and executed.

Chikatilo had a traumatic childhood during the war, which affected his psyche – rumors that his older brother had starved to death and was then eaten by his neighbors left an indelible mark on his mind. He was a good student, but failed to gain admission to Moscow State University and began working as a telephone technician.

The pervert committed his first proven murder on December 22, 1978, in a small mining town near Rostov-on-Don, when he attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl. She tried to escape, and the enraged Chikatilo stabbed her to death. During the bloody act, the maniac became sexually aroused and ejaculated, and from that moment on he was capable of experiencing sexual pleasure only when beating and killing women or children. Chikatilo was not exposed, and another man was arrested and executed for the girl’s murder instead.

The perverse killer’s next crime came only four years later, but after that the stream did not stop until his capture in 1990. The tally for 1982 was seven victims, most of them vagrants and runaways whom he lured into the woods. In 1983, Chikatilo attacked, raped and killed women – mostly prostitutes and homeless people – as well as children, regardless of their sex. The method was already established and revealed the killer’s signature – he was unable to rape the victim, became enraged as a result and stabbed her with a knife until she died, only then reaching his climax. A number of mentally ill and criminally active men were arrested for Chikatilo’s crimes, with some of them committing suicide after the “interrogations” in custody. The militia also questioned homosexual suspects, since a large number of the victims were boys. The efforts of law enforcement were in vain, however, and the Rostov Ripper claimed another 15 victims in 1984. All this horror was kept secret from the public because sexual assaults against children and serial murders happened only in “overindulged capitalist societies.”

In that same year, 1984, Andrei Chikatilo spent three months in prison on a charge of petty theft. Despite his suspicious behavior, however, he could not be charged with the serial murders because his blood type did not match the one determined from the killer’s semen samples. Despite the forensic doctors’ suggestion that he was a unique individual whose blood type differed in his blood and seminal fluid, no other medical expert at the time was willing to accept such an unusual hypothesis.

In the following years, Chikatilo tried not to attract attention. In 1985, he killed two women, but then made efforts to keep his urges under control and did not strike again until 1987, when he attacked a young boy in Revda, Ukraine, and then claimed two more victims – in Zaporizhzhia and Leningrad. In 1988, the maniac disemboweled nine people, taking care to avoid Rostov, which was under militia surveillance. The killer went on his final rampage in 1990, when he killed seven boys and two women. As a result of the new series of brutal attacks, law enforcement tightened security measures even further and established a broad network of patrols and undercover agents covering the railway and bus stations in the Rostov area. The aim was to lure the killer into attacking a disguised agent and thus catch him at the crime scene.

This strategy proved successful. On November 6, Chikatilo killed and mutilated Sveta Korostik and abandoned her in the woods. The maniac emerged from among the trees dressed in a business suit and stained with blood and mud. He was then stopped for an identity check by an undercover agent, who found such behavior suspicious. Due to the agent’s negligence, however, the Rostov Ripper escaped once again and was only later placed under 24-hour surveillance in connection with circumstantial evidence associating him with some of the victims. On November 20, 1990, Andrei Chikatilo was finally arrested because of his suspicious contacts with children. Since they had limited time and insufficient evidence for most of the murders, the militiamen had no choice but to make the criminal confess.

Law enforcement employed an unprecedented ruse – they managed to make the maniac believe that he was mentally ill and needed treatment. A psychiatrist was sent to speak with him and confirm that a mentally ill patient could not be put on trial. The maneuver worked – Chikatilo made a full confession. Since this was not enough to bring a case, the investigators managed to persuade him to provide evidence as well. The Red Ripper led them to some of the bodies he had buried, which had not been discovered until then. He confessed to 56 murders, of which only 36 were known to the militia at that point.

Before the trial began, the maniac was placed under special security measures to protect him from attacks by other inmates, who had no mercy for child abusers, as well as from relatives of the victims who worked at the prison. The trial began on April 14, 1992. The Rostov Ripper was declared sane and fit to stand trial. Even in the courtroom, the maniac had to be kept in a cage so that the victims’ relatives would not lynch him. On October 15, he was found guilty of 52 of a total of 53 proven murders and sentenced to death for each of them. On February 14, 1994, Andrei Chikatilo was executed by firing squad after President Boris Yeltsin refused to grant him a pardon.