The charges against 26-year-old Emil Georgiev, who has been charged over the death of an 18-year-old girl in Dragoman, could be refined or upgraded if the vehicle examination proves that the car was traveling at excessive speed and that this contributed to the fatal collision. The examination has not yet been completed, and the exact speed has not been established.

The crash occurred during the night of November 15. According to the prosecution, Georgiev was driving the car after consuming alcohol and caused the death through negligence. The initial test showed 1.63 parts per thousand, while the blood sample showed 1.58 parts per thousand of alcohol. Tetrahydrocannabinol, the active substance in cannabis, was also detected in the sample. The test results were presented before the Sofia District Court.

In the courtroom, the defense pointed out that the vehicle examination had not been prepared and that, at this point, it was unclear how fast the car had been traveling. This is important for clarifying the mechanism of the crash—whether there had been a violation of the speed limit, what the possibility of a reaction had been, and whether the speed was directly causally related to the girl’s death.

Previous speeding sanctions

The prosecution said that Georgiev had been sanctioned three times for speeding. These details were discussed when his remand measure was considered, but they do not in themselves prove how fast he was driving on the night of the incident.

The prosecution also presented information about more than 10 witnesses who, according to prosecutors, confirm that Georgiev was the driver and that he hit the girl. Investigators have seized camera footage and ordered forensic medical, forensic chemical and vehicle examinations.

On November 19, the Sofia District Court remanded the defendant in custody. The magistrates found that there was a real danger that he might commit another offense. The court has not found Georgiev guilty, and the decision to remand him in custody is subject to appeal before the Court of Appeal.

“I am sorry,” the defendant told the court. Once the vehicle examination has been completed, the prosecution will have data on the speed, braking distance and specific mechanism of the collision. If it is proven that the excessive speed constituted a violation linked to the fatal outcome, this could affect the legal classification and liability in the case.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg