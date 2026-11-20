A 42-year-old man suffered a cut to his right palm in a knife-related incident in Stara Zagora. According to the victim, he was attacked by the 48-year-old woman he lives with as a domestic partner.

The report was filed on November 19 at the First District Police Department in Stara Zagora. The man stated that the incident occurred between 21:00 and 22:00 on November 18.

According to his account, the woman attacked him with a knife. In an attempt to protect himself, he grabbed the blade with his hand and suffered a cut to his right palm. At this stage, there have been no reports of other injured people or of the woman being detained.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Article 131, Paragraph 1, Item 5a, in conjunction with Article 130, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. The investigation is ongoing, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.

“Work on the case is ongoing,” the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora reported.

Until the investigation is complete, there is no information that charges have been filed. The woman is identified as the alleged perpetrator solely on the basis of the victim’s statement.

Sources: dariknews.bg