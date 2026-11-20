The Haskovo District Court refused to release from custody 41-year-old diplomat from the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean De Dieu Muteba. He is the defendant in a case involving the trafficking of 205.940 kilograms of cocaine discovered in a vehicle that was leaving Bulgaria for Turkey through the “Kapitan Andreevo” border crossing on July 18, 2025.

The drug had been distributed among suitcases. The stated value of the seized quantity is BGN 37.069 million. The court rejected Muteba’s request for his remand in custody to be replaced with a more lenient measure.

Three Defendants Remain in Custody

Also charged in the case are 55-year-old Belgian national Dote Flor Adelaide and 44-year-old Bulgarian national Delyan Hadzhilazov. All three have been in custody since July 22, 2025. Since that date, they have submitted several requests for their measures to be changed, but these were not granted. The latest refusal was issued on September 10, 2026.

In its latest ruling, the court examined the written evidence and evidentiary materials collected, including European Investigation Orders sent to Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, as well as some of the defendants’ statements.

“The court found that the written evidence and evidentiary materials collected indicate the existence of a well-organized structure and logistics for carrying out the act,” the Haskovo District Court said.

According to the court, the seriousness of the crime gives rise to a risk that the defendant could abscond or commit another crime. The ruling does not constitute a verdict and does not establish guilt.

Appeal Before the Court of Appeals Is Possible

The ruling of the Haskovo District Court may be appealed or challenged before the Plovdiv Court of Appeals. The information provided does not specify a date for the hearing of any potential appeal or challenge.

Sources: dariknews.bg