A vigil in memory of a 16-year-old girl is being held on November 23 outside the courthouse in Blagoevgrad. Six months after her death, her family is calling for justice and accountability from the institutions.

The fatal incident took place in the “Strumsko” neighborhood. No traces of drugs were found in the girl’s blood during the initial forensic medical examination. The examination’s findings also indicate that some of the injuries to her body may have been sustained before the fall.

The parents are calling on people to join the vigil and light a candle in memory of their daughter. No further details about the progress of the investigation or the final examinations were provided in the published information.

Sources: bntnews.bg