The father of 12-year-old Siyana, Nikolay Popov, claims that someone targeted his daughter’s grave. The girl died in a road accident near Pleven. A photograph of a damaged gravestone is attached to the post; Popov says it is a double stone slab, made of stone and weighing more than 500 kilograms.

“I no longer believe that Siyana’s grave was damaged by the wind!”, Popov says. He questions whether the wind could have overturned the slab and asks why his daughter’s grave, among hundreds of others, was the one affected.

Father links incident to claims of pressure

In his statement, Popov says that masked individuals had previously broken into one of his premises. He also claims that he was threatened with murder and that pre-trial proceedings were initiated over the threats. According to him, he had been followed, intimidated and harassed.

Popov links the alleged attack to his public statements about Siyana’s death. “I have reason to believe that people who want to silence me are acting against me,” he writes. In his statement, the father claims that, in his view, some people are afraid of the truth about the deaths of the children.

These claims have not been presented as established facts, but as Nikolay Popov’s position. The post contains no official confirmation from the police or the prosecution service that the destruction of the grave was the result of an intentional crime.

“But I will not remain silent!”, Popov says. He says he will defend his daughter’s memory and ends his statement with the words: “You will not scare me!”

Sources: focus-news.net